Kayaking and Canoeing camp held in Srinagar

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 11: The Jammu and Kashmir Water Sports Kayaking and Canoeing Association is conducting a Summer Coaching Camp at Pokiharbal Boat Club from July 4 to 20 to identify emerging talent and promote the growth of kayaking and canoeing among young athletes in the region.

The camp provides participants with structured training in technical skills, physical fitness, water safety, endurance, and overall sports development under the guidance of International water sports star Bilquis Mir and experienced coaches and senior players. The initiative is aimed at preparing aspiring athletes for future competitions while encouraging greater participation in water sports.

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During the camp, DySP (presently SHO Rainawari), Anwar-ul-Haq Khan, visited the training session and interacted with the young athletes. He urged them to remain dedicated, disciplined and focused on achieving their sporting goals. Highlighting the importance of sports in shaping confidence, teamwork, and character, he also stressed the role of sporting activities in steering youth away from drug abuse under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan. The athletes appreciated the interaction, describing it as a source of motivation and encouragement.