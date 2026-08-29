Kawa Group of Institutions completes 30 glorious years of excellence

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 28: Marking a significant milestone in its journey of empowering generations of students and contributing to the development of the region, Kawa Group of Institutions today announced the completion of 30 years of dedicated service and excellence in the fields of Higher Education, Information Technology and Skill Development.

Established in 1996, Kawa Group began its journey with a clear commitment to providing quality education and creating meaningful opportunities for the youth of Jammu & Kashmir.

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During its 30-year journey, Kawa Group has developed and supported institutions and initiatives across diverse domains, including Teacher Education, Nursing, Pharmacy, Paramedical Sciences, Management & Technology, Information Technology, Skill Development and Digital Learning.

The Group has consistently worked towards creating an ecosystem where academic education is complemented by practical exposure, professional skills and emerging technologies.

Its institutions have provided thousands of students with opportunities to pursue professional education and build careers across various sectors.

The Group is also entering a new phase of technology-led innovation with initiatives such as KAWA IRIS, an AI-based application focused on brain mapping and analysis, reflecting the organisation's vision of integrating Artificial Intelligence with education and human development.

As part of its broader vision of diversification and nation-building, Kawa Group has also expanded into the renewable energy sector through Kawa Renewable Energy Pvt. Ltd by brand name KawaUrja.

Reflecting on the completion of three decades, M S Katoch, Chairman, Kawa Group Jammu, reiterated that the organization's journey has always been guided by a simple but powerful vision to make education a catalyst for personal growth, professional excellence and social transformation.

Katoch said, "The objective of Kawa Group is not merely to establish institutions, but to build an ecosystem in which students receive quality education, acquire relevant skills, embrace technology and develop the confidence to compete in a rapidly evolving world. He emphasized that the next phase of Kawa Group's journey will focus strongly on Artificial Intelligence, digital transformation, skill development, entrepreneurship, innovation and industry-oriented education."