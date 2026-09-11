Kavinder meets former Prez Ram Nath Kovind

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Sept 10: Governor of Himachal Pradesh (HP) Kavinder Gupta today called on former President of India Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi.

During the meeting, Kavinder Gupta conveyed his warm regards to Ram Nath Kovind and expressed his deep respect for his distinguished journey in public life and his invaluable contribution to the nation in various constitutional capacities.

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The two leaders exchanged views on matters of national importance, with particular emphasis on constitutional values, strengthening democratic institutions, education and the role of youth in nation-building.

Kavinder also shared his perspective on the priorities and initiatives being pursued in Himachal Pradesh, particularly in the areas of quality and value-based education, youth empowerment, preservation of the State's rich cultural heritage and promoting its spiritual and cultural potential.

The meeting was held in a warm and cordial atmosphere, reflecting the shared commitment to the ideals of public service, constitutional values and the continued progress and development of the nation.