Kavinder Gupta unveils “Beyond the Himalayas”

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 25: "Beyond the Himalayas: Rediscovering India's Forgotten Geography", the latest work by Jammu-based author, geopolitical analyst and technology professional Bharat Nanda, was formally unveiled today by Kavinder Gupta, Governor of Himachal Pradesh, at a function held in Jammu.

The book explores India's forgotten civilisational geography beyond the Himalayas, tracing the ancient roads, Buddhist centres, caravan towns and cultural networks that once connected the Indian subcontinent with Tibet, Xinjiang and Central Asia.

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Drawing upon historical maps, manuscripts, archaeological evidence and travel accounts, it presents the Himalayas not as barriers but as bridges through which ideas, faith, knowledge and commerce travelled across Asia for centuries.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor appreciated the effort to bring attention to an important yet often overlooked chapter of India's civilisational history. The author noted that the book seeks to encourage readers to rediscover India's historical connections with the wider trans-Himalayan world through rigorous research presented in an accessible style.

Written for general readers, students and history enthusiasts, Beyond the Himalayas highlights the historical significance of places such as Khotan, Kucha, Agni-desa, Turpan, Aksu, Yarkand, Kashgar, Aksai Chin, Demchok and Taklakot, offering a fresh perspective on India's enduring cultural influence across Asia.