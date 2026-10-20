Kavinder Gupta calls for evidence-based study of J&K’s history

*Announces Maharaja Hari Singh Chair in HP universities

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Oct 19: Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta today called for an objective, fact-based and comprehensive study of Jammu and Kashmir's history, emphasising that the contributions of its historical figures must be assessed in the light of original records, historical evidence and the circumstances prevailing at the time. He underscored the need to preserve the region's rich heritage and ensure that future generations receive an accurate understanding of its past.

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The Governor was speaking at the book release function of 'The Betrayal of Kashmir: Key Issues', authored by Brigadier Dhiman, at Jammu Club.

He said that Maharaja Hari Singh occupies a significant place in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. As the last ruling Maharaja of the erstwhile princely state, his decision to sign the Instrument of Accession to India on October 26, 1947, during a grave crisis marked a defining moment in the region's history. The Maharaja's role and decisions, he said, must be understood in their proper historical context, free from selective interpretations.

Referring to the frequent controversies surrounding the history of Jammu and Kashmir, the Governor observed that the region's past had often been subjected to conflicting narratives, selective accounts and, at times, distorted presentation of facts. He expressed concern that historical truths, including the role of Maharaja Hari Singh, had sometimes been misrepresented or taken out of context.

He emphasised that researchers, historians and scholars have a vital responsibility to bring authenticated facts before the public, dispel misconceptions and build trust through credible scholarship.

Paying tribute to Brigadier Rajinder Singh, the Governor described his courage and supreme sacrifice during the 1947 invasion as an enduring symbol of patriotism and duty. Brigadier Rajinder Singh and his men fought valiantly against the invading forces despite severe constraints, buying crucial time for the defence of Jammu and Kashmir. Their sacrifice, he said, represents a proud chapter in the nation's military history and deserves wider recognition among younger generations.

The Governor announced that a Maharaja Hari Singh Chair would be established in state universities of Himachal Pradesh to promote research, academic engagement and a deeper understanding of the Maharaja's life, contributions and historical legacy. He said that academic institutions have an important role in encouraging objective research and ensuring that significant chapters of Indian history receive due scholarly attention.

Congratulating Brigadier Dhiman on the publication, the Governor said that books based on research and historical analysis help stimulate informed debate and encourage readers to revisit significant events with an open mind. He expressed confidence that The Betrayal of Kashmir: Key Issues would contribute to wider discussion on Jammu and Kashmir's history and its enduring relevance to contemporary India.

Maj Gen Goverdhan Singh Jamwal, in his address, emphasised the importance of presenting the history of Jammu and Kashmir through authentic records, factual evidence and first-hand experiences. He highlighted the need to correct historical misconceptions and ensure that the contributions and sacrifices of Maharaja Hari Singh, Brigadier Rajinder Singh and other national heroes receive due recognition.

Prominent among those who were present included Ajatsahtru Singh, Prof K L Bhatia, Prof Shalini Rana, Dr Ritu Singh, Sr. Advocate Raghu Mehta, Prof Aekta Gupta, Ranvijay Singh and others.