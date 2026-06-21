Katwari villagers protest, demand link-road

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, June 20: While the Government continues to make tall claims of providing roads and basic facilities to every village, Katwari village in the Kalakote sub division of Rajouri district still remains deprived of road connectivity even in the 21st century.

The village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Dharamsal Police Station, has no proper road access, forcing residents to walk nearly two kilometers on-foot to reach their homes.

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According to locals, the road has been constructed only up to Nadakas village in Dharamsal, but the stretch from Nadakas to Katwari village has remained unattended for years. Due to the absence of road connectivity, villagers are facing immense hardships in their daily lives.

To highlight their grievances, women, children and other residents staged a protest and took out a rally against the administration and public representatives. Raising slogans, the protesters expressed strong resentment over the continued neglect of their village.

Women participating in the protest alleged that MLAs, Panches and Sarpanches visit the village only during elections, but fail to address public issues after securing votes. The villagers said that school going children are forced to walk around four kilometers daily through difficult terrain to attend school, causing serious inconvenience and hardship.

Locals further stated that whenever a person falls sick, villagers have to carry patients on their shoulders for hours to reach the main road and access medical help.

Residents pointed out that labourers and workers from the village have to walk long distances every day to earn their livelihood. Elderly and differently-abled persons are facing even greater difficulties, especially while visiting banks or collecting pensions.

They accused both the Central and UT governments of making false claims about development while the ground reality remains entirely different.

Villagers also mentioned that the area is represented by BJP MLA Randhir Singh, but despite this, the condition of the village has not improved. The residents demanded that the road construction work from Nadakas to Katwari village should be started without delay.