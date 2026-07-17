‘Kattar Beiman’: PM Modi Tears Into AAP Over Law & Order, Other Issues At Jalandhar Rally

Jalandhar, Jul 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a fierce attack on the AAP government in Punjab over law and order and several other issues, dubbing the ruling dispensation as a “Kattar Beiman” which neither has clean intentions, nor honesty.

Addressing a gathering here after launching and laying foundation for rail and road infrastructure projects worth Rs 5,470 crore, including 75 redeveloped railway stations pan-India, the prime minister alleged that the law and order situation is in shambles in Punjab, where no one can predict when or where a gang war might break out or from which direction bullets might fly.

“Extortion demands are being made openly, and even attacks on police stations have become a frequent occurrence,” Modi said.

Advertisement

The infrastructure projects are aimed at strengthening connectivity, improving passenger convenience and accelerating economic development in the region, officials said.

Terming the AAP regime “Kattar Beiman” with no clean intentions or honesty, the prime minister said that debts are being raised in the name of Punjab, and a large portion of the budget is being spent on servicing that debt, while those running the state government are enjoying the benefits of that money.

Modi also attacked the Akali Dal, saying it is not concerned with the public as it is caught up with its own affairs.

“Development work across Punjab has come to a standstill. The only projects that are being showcased are all initiatives of the government of India,” Modi said.

“But Jalandhar is now becoming a witness to development,” he added, referring to the unveiling of development projects here.

Although Punjab does not have a BJP government, the BJP-led NDA at the Centre is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the state’s development, Modi said.

Attacking the Congress, he said, “What was the condition of Railways before 2014? The then-Congress government would simply make false announcements about new trains and then just sit back.” Modi also said that the infighting in Congress’ Punjab unit over the chief minister’s chair seems never-ending.

“They are not fighting for people – they are fighting among themselves,” he said.

On the occasion, the prime minister flagged off the Amritsar (Chheharta)-Varanasi Sant Ravidas Express, establishing a direct rail link between the two prominent spiritual and cultural centres.

Modi reached Jalandhar after unveiling several projects in Chandigarh and Haryana’s Jind, where he flagged off India’s first hydrogen-powered train.

This was Modi’s second visit to Jalandhar after he went to the Dera Sachkhand Ballan in February.

The visit is being seen as a political outreach ahead of the 2027 Punjab polls, which the BJP is preparing to fight on its own.

The prime minister earlier inaugurated 75 redeveloped railway stations in 20 states under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Under the project, modern, passenger-friendly facilities have been added to the stations at a cost of about Rs 1,570 crore. (Agencies)