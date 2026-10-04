Katra Police registers 4 FIRs of alleged misuse of prohibited drugs

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Oct 3: Police Station Katra has registered four cases of alleged misuse and illegal possession of prohibited drugs.

According to Police, FIR No. 312/2026 U/S 223(a) BNS was registered against Jagdish Kumar, son of Krishan Chand, resident of Bhagta, Katra, from whose possession 12 strips of Pregabalin capsules, totaling 120 capsules of 300 mg each, were recovered.

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Another FIR No. 313/2026 U/S 115(2), 126(2), 304 BNS was registered against accused persons namely Rajesh Dubey, Rohit Sharma, Ganesh, Anand Mohan, Mahipal, Uttam Singh and Cherry.

A Similar FIR No. 314/2026 U/S 223(a) BNS was registered against Nikhil Masih, son of Somial Masih, resident of Naley, Katra. During the proceedings, 13 strips of Pregabalin capsules, totaling 130 capsules of 300 mg each, were recovered from his possession.

FIR No. 315/2026 U/S 223(a) BNS was registered against Karan Kumar, son of Vijay Kumar, resident of Suketar, Domail, Jammu. 30 strips of Pregabalin capsules, totaling 300 capsules of 300 mg each, were recovered.

In total, 550 Pregabalin capsules of 300 mg each were recovered in the three cases involving the prohibited drugs.