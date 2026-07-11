Kathua’s Anjali honoured for scaling Mount Everest

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KATHUA, July 10: BJP MLA from Jasrota, Rajiv Jasrotia today felicitated Anjali Devi, the daughter of Kathua who scripted history by unfurling the Indian Tricolour atop Mount Everest, the world's highest peak, describing her achievement as a defining moment for Kathua, Jammu & Kashmir and the nation.

Soon after Anjali returned home following her successful expedition, Jasrotia visited her residence and honoured her for the extraordinary feat, saying her courage, determination and commitment have become a source of inspiration for the youth, particularly young women aspiring to excel in every sphere of life.

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Congratulating Anjali and her family, Jasrotia said her accomplishment has brought immense pride to Kathua and firmly placed Jammu & Kashmir on the global mountaineering map. He said the achievement reflects the immense talent and resilience of the youth of the Union Territory and demonstrates that with dedication and perseverance, no summit is beyond reach.

He said the daughters of India are today leading from the front in defence, science, sports, entrepreneurship, administration and mountaineering, reflecting an ecosystem that encourages women to dream big and realise their full potential.

Jasrotia said Anjali's successful ascent of Mount Everest symbolises the courage, determination and indomitable spirit of India's daughters and will inspire countless young girls across Jammu & Kashmir to pursue their dreams fearlessly.

He also lauded Anjali's parents for their unwavering support and expressed confidence that her feat would motivate more youth from Kathua and across Jammu & Kashmir to take up adventure sports and bring further laurels to the nation.