Kathua youth launch social organization ‘BADLAV’ for a step towards change

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Oct 15: In a significant development for grassroots social activism in Kathua, a new social organization named “BADLAV” has been launched.

This was informed during a press conference, here today, by youth leader Saksham Koushal, who said that the consistent love, blessings and support extended by the people of Kathua inspired them to take this step.

Advertisement

He said that over the past months, during their public interactions, they received numerous suggestions from students, youth, farmers, traders and common citizens to have an independent, dedicated platform which is purely of the people, for the people.

“Accepting those suggestions, today we have launched BADLAV. Our fight is against inconvenience) and msmanagement that a common man faces in his daily life. This is a completely non-political, non-partisan organization. Our only ideology is public interest and our only agenda is the welfare of Kathua,” Saksham said.

Stating that detailed organizational structure and team will be announced in the coming days, he claimed that a large number of socially conscious people, professionals and youth from across Kathua have already expressed their willingness to join the movement.

Elaborating on the roadmap ahead, Saksham Koushal announced the three immediate issues that BADLAV will take up on priority: include unjustified electricity tariff hike; resumption of Ration Cards, employment to locals in Ghatti SIDCO and to address serious issue of unemployment.

He further announced that to make the movement truly people-centric, BADLAV will soon launch a massive Jan Sampark & outreach campaign. The team will go to every ward, every panchayat, every corner of Kathua district, interact with people, collect ground-level data, document the problems and compile a comprehensive charter for systematic action.

The press conference was also attended by Sandeep Singh, Amandeep, Sunil, Sudhanshu and Rishav.