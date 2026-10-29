Kathua to host grand cyclothon on Nov 22

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KATHUA, Oct 28: District Administration Kathua will organise a grand cyclothon on November 22, with over 1,000 cyclists expected to participate in the event aimed at promoting fitness, road safety and sustainable mobility.

Deputy Commissioner Kathua Rajesh Sharma briefed the media about the event, being organised in collaboration with Bicycle for Change Club, Barwal Athletics Club, Athletics Club Kathua and other organisations.

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The cyclothon will feature five categories - Sub-Junior (2 km), Junior (5 km), Youth (20 km), Senior (20 km) and Veteran (10 km). Registration will begin on October 31, with the link to be shared later. Participation will be free, and cyclists will receive T-shirts and medals, while winners will be awarded prizes.

The DC said RFID-based timing technology would ensure accurate recording of timings and efficient race management. He urged people, particularly youth and sports enthusiasts, to participate enthusiastically.

The initiative aims to nurture cycling talent, encourage healthy lifestyles and promote environmental responsibility. CPO Ranjeet Thakur, DIO Gurpreet Singh, Sunil Kumar of Bicycle for Change Club, Ranjeet Pathania of Barwal Athletics Club and Ravi Singh Jassal of Athletics Club Kathua were present.