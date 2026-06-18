Kathua To Get Express Corridor Connectivity, Gas Pipeline, Homeopathic College Shortly: Dr Jitendra

KATHUA, Jun 18 : Continuing his outreach programme across his parliamentary constituency as part of the celebrations marking 12 years of the Narendra Modi-led Government at the Centre, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, and Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today addressed a public gathering near Khilochak Pond falling under Jastora Assembly constituency in Kathua district.

On the occasion, the Minister announced that Kathua will soon be connected through Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Express Corridor, substantially enhancing regional connectivity and boosting economic activities. He also informed that a gas pipeline project for the district is on the anvil, and is expected to be implemented shortly, providing cleaner and more efficient energy access to residents and industries.

Dr Jitendra Singh stated that the tender for the proposed North India's first Homeopathy College in the district has already been floated. He added that the foundation stone for the institution will take place soon.

Advertisement

In another important development, Dr Jitendra Singh informed that the process of transferring land for the proposed Arun jaitley Stadium in Hiranagar is currently underway. The stadium will provide modern facilities to aspiring athletes and promote sporting culture in the area.

Highlighting the development initiatives undertaken during the last 12 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Minister stated that a new culture of transparent, accountable and development-oriented governance has emerged across the country. He said the government has worked with the principle of inclusive development, ensuring that welfare schemes reach every citizen irrespective of caste, religion or region. Flagship initiatives such as the Pradhan MantriUjjwalaYojana have benefited millions of households, particularly women, by providing clean cooking fuel, financial support and improving their quality of life, he added. He said the financial assistance under the PM SVANidhi Scheme has enabled street vendors to access affordable credit and strengthen their livelihoods. Similarly, loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana have encouraged entrepreneurship and self-employment among lakhs of beneficiaries across the country, he added.

Highlighting the transformational journey of Kathua over the past 12 years, Dr Jitendra Singh stated that the district has evolved from a neglected border town into a major centre of industrial growth, healthcare, education, innovation and connectivity in Jammu & Kashmir. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kathua has witnessed unprecedented development across multiple sectors, creating new opportunities for residents, and strengthening the district’s role as a key growth hub in the region.

Enumerating the major achievements in the district, Dr Singh said the installation of Maharaja Gulab Singh’s statue, establishment of a Passport Office and setting up of Engineering and Medical Colleges has significantly expanded access to higher education and professional training. He also highlighted the setting up of North India’s first Seed Processing Plant, a Biotechnology Industrial Park and a Homeopathic Medical College, which have collectively strengthened Kathua’s educational and research ecosystem.

Speaking on healthcare infrastructure, Dr Singh noted that the Government Medical College has transformed medical services in the district by improving access to quality healthcare and reducing the need for patients to travel outside the region for advanced treatment.

Dr Jitendra Singh also referred to strategic projects such as the ShahpurKandi Project, whose foundation stone had been laid by a former Prime Minister but remained pending for decades before being expedited under the present government. He further highlighted the importance of the Ujh Multipurpose Project and the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, which are expected to transform connectivity, irrigation and economic growth in the region.

The Union Minister announced that the proposed ArunJaitley Stadium at Hiranagar is moving forward, with additional land being transferred for the project. He also underscored the introduction of two Vande Bharat Express trains in Jammu & Kashmir, describing them as a landmark step towards modern transportation and enhanced connectivity for the people of the Union Territory.

MLA Jasrota Rajiv Jasrotia, MLA, Kathua, Dr. Bharat Bhushan, DDC, Vice Chairperson, Raghunandan Singh , BJP President Updesh Andotra, Prem Nath Dogra, Ronnie Sharma, Manjeet Jasrotia, Nandan Khajuria were among those present on the occasion.