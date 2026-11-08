Kathua, Samba police rescue 16 bovines, seize 2 trucks

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Nov 7: Kathua and Samba police in their separate operations have rescued 16 bovines and seized two trucks used for smuggling of bovines, officials said.

They said Kathua police rescued 11 bovines at NHW Hatli Morh, in the jurisdiction of Police Station (PS) Kathua and seized one vehicle (Truck) involved in the smuggling of bovines.

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They said on Saturday a police team of PP Hatli during a naka checking at Hatli Morh area noticed the movement of one suspicious vehicle (Truck) without any Registration Number which was being driven by an unknown person enrouted from Punjab towards J&K UT.

During checking of the vehicle, 11 bovines were found loaded in it mercilessly which were rescued and the truck was seized. A FIR Number 551/2026 U/S 223/BNS, 11/PCA Act was registered at PS Kathua and further investigation into this matter has been set into motion.

Meanwhile Samba police has also foiled a bovine smuggling attempt within the jurisdiction of Police Station Ghagwal and rescued five bovines. The vehicle used in the illegal transportation of bovines has also been seized, officials said.

Acting on information received from reliable sources regarding smuggling of bovines in a Mahindra Pickup bearing Registration Number JK19A-9738 coming via border road and moving towards Samba side, a team of Police Post (PP) Rajpura of PS Ghagwal established a special naka near Lala Chak, Rajpura to intercept the vehicle. On seeing the police party, the driver of the vehicle accelerated the speed and in the process, hit the vehicle with divider and fled from the spot after abandoning the vehicle.

During search and checking, five bovines were found inside the vehicle which were tied in a cruel manner and were being transported illegally without any valid permission. All the bovines were rescued and shifted to safer location. The vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized by police, officials said.

Officials said a case FIR No. 113/2026 U/S 281/223 BNS, 11 PCA Act has been registered at Police Station (PS) Ghagwal and investigation started.