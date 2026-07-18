Kathua Railway Station Named After Kirti Chakra Awardee Captain Sunil Choudhary

KATHUA, Jul 18: Honouring the courage of those who laid down their lives for country, Indian Railway has named Kathua Railway Station has been named as “Martyr Captain Sunil Kumar Choudhary Railway Station Kathua”. Captain Sunil Choudhary made supreme sacrifice at age of 27 years in the line of duty and was posthumously awarded the nation’s second-highest peacetime gallantry award, the Kirti Chakra.

MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh announced on social media platform X that Kathua Railway Station has been named as “Martyr Captain Sunil Kumar Choudhary Railway Station Kathua”. The demand of the family and locals was taken with Railway Minister by MP Dr Jitendra Singh and saw light of the day with this order.