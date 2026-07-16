Kathua police seizes illicit liquor, arrests bootlegger

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, July 15: Continuing its efforts to discourage the trade and transportation of illicit liquor, Kathua police arrested one bootlegger and recovered 86 Quarters of JK Excise Whisky i.e 50 Quarters of JK special Whisky 180 ml each and 36 Quarters of JK Special Whisky 250 ml each) from the possession of one person at Kalibari area of PS Kathua and the vehicle involved in the commission of crime was also seized.

Officials said on Tuesday police team led by SHO Police Station (PS) Kathua under the supervision of Additional SP Kathua and DySP Headquarters Kathua during naka checking at Kalibari intercepted one car bearing Registration Number Jk08P-1372 driven by one person namely Updesh Sharma, son of Baldev Raj of Patyari Janglote tehsil and district Kathua enrouted from Shahedi Chowk Kathua towards Kalibari. As police suspected the movement it subjected the vehicle to checking during which 86 Quarters of illicit liquor i.e 50 Quarters of JK special Whisky 180 ml each & 36 Quarters of JK Special Whisky 250 ml each) were recovered from his possession.

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In this regard a case FIR No. 350/2026 U/S 48 (a) Excise Act has been registered at PS Kathua.

All the 86 Quarters of JK Excise Whisky along with vehicle involved in the commission of crime was seized and one person was arrested in this regard.