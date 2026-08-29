Kathua police rescues 36 bovines, arrests 3 smugglers

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Aug 28: Kathua police rescued 36 bovines, arrested three persons , seized one vehicle and foiled two bovine smuggling attempts in two different places of the district on Friday, officials said.

In the first instance, a police team led by SHO PS, Lakhanpur under the supervision of Additional SP, Kathua and DySP, DAR Kathua during naka checking at Dispatch Point, PS Lakhanpur intercepted a suspicious truck bearing Reg. No. JK09B-0077 driven by Mohd. Saleem, son of Mohammed Munshi of Gujjar Basti, Beli Charana, Jammu coming from Punjab towards J&K. During checking, 17 bovines eight cows and nine oxen were found loaded in the vehicle.

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The bovines were rescued, driver arrested and the vehicle was seized, officials said. In this regard, FIR No. 112/2026 U/S 223 BNS, 11 PCA Act was registered at PS Lakhanpur and further investigation has been set into motion, they added.

While in the second instance, a police team led by SHO, PS Basohli under the supervision of SP Operations, Upper Kathua and SDPO Basohli during naka checking at Basohli intercepted two persons namely Ali Hussain and Saif Ali both of Sundroon, tehsil Bani while proceeding towards Punjab on foot with 19 bovines which were being taken from J&K towards Punjab without any valid permission.

The bovines were rescued and two persons were arrested. In this regard, FIR No. 43/2026 U/S 223 BNS, 11 PCA Act was registered at PS Basohli and further investigation is underway, officials said.

Officials said overall 36 bovines were rescued, three persons arrested and one vehicle was seized.