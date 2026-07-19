Kathua police rescues 22 bovines, seizes 2 vehicles

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, July 18: Kathua police has rescued a total of 22 bovines at NHW Chadwal in the jurisdiction of Police Station (PS) Rajbagh & NHW Lakhanpur under PS Lakhanpur and seized two vehicles (Canters) involved in bovine smuggling.

Officials said in the first instance, today a police team led by In charge Police Post (PP) Chadwal under the guidance of SP Operations, Kathua, SDPO Border & SHO PS Rajbagh during naka checking at Chadwal area noticed the movement of one vehicle (Canter) bearing Registration Number HP95-0871 which was being driven by an unknown person who was enrouted from Punjab towards J&K. He was signaled to stop for checking. On seeing the naka party driver of the vehicle managed to fled away from the spot.

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Officials said during checking of the vehicle, six bovines (three Oxen and three Cows) were found loaded in the vehicle mercilessly which were rescued and one vehicle was seized on spot. An instant case has been registered at PS Rajbagh vide FIR No. 165/2026 U/S 223/BNS, 11/PCA Act while further investigation into this matter has been set into motion.

While in the second instance, a police team led by SHO PS Lakhanpur under the supervision of Additional SP Kathua and DySP, DAR Kathua during naka checking at NHW Lakhanpur area noticed the movement of one vehicle (Canter) bearing Registration Number HP91-2289 which was being driven by an unknown person who was en routed from Punjab towards J&K.

Officials said as driver was signaled to stop for checking he stopped the vehicle few meters away from naka point and managed to fled away. During checking of the vehicle, 16 bovines (including Cows, Buffalows & Horse) were found loaded in the vehicle mercilessly which were rescued and one vehicle was seized on spot. An instant case has been registered at PS Lakhanpur vide FIR No. 77/2026 U/S 223/BNS, 11/PCA Act while further investigation is underway.

Thus, overall 22 bovines were rescued and two vehicles were seized in both the incidents.