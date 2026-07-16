Kathua Patwari Caught Red-Handed Taking Bribe of ₹10,000; ACB Registers Corruption Case, Accused Arrested

Jammu, July 16: In a major crackdown against corruption, the Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday trapped and arrested a Patwari of Patwar Halqa Mahanpur in Kathua district for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe in exchange for providing mutation-related documents.

According to an official statement, the ACB registered FIR No. 05/2026 under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 at Police Station ACB Jammu against Khajan Chand, Patwari, Patwar Halqa Mahanpur (Kathua) for demanding and accepting illegal gratification from a complainant.

The complaint alleged that the accused Patwari had demanded ₹20,000 to provide documents and a copy of the mutation after the mutation had been attested in favour of the complainant’s sister. The complainant had already paid ₹9,000, while the Patwari continued to demand the remaining ₹11,000. After negotiations, the amount was settled at ₹10,000 for handing over the required documents.

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Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau and sought legal action against the accused.

Following receipt of the complaint, the ACB conducted a discreet verification, which confirmed the allegations regarding the demand for illegal gratification. Subsequently, a formal case was registered and investigation was initiated.

During the investigation, the ACB constituted a special trap team, which successfully laid a trap. The accused Patwari was caught red-handed while accepting ₹10,000 as bribe from the complainant in the presence of independent witnesses.

The accused was immediately arrested on the spot after completing all legal formalities. The tainted bribe amount was also recovered from his possession in the presence of independent witnesses associated with the trap proceedings.

The ACB further stated that searches are being carried out at the residential premises of the accused in accordance with the provisions of law and in the presence of independent witnesses.

The Bureau said that further investigation into the corruption case is underway to ascertain all aspects of the matter.(KNC)