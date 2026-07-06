Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KATHUA, July 5: The day-long Kathua District Judo Championship concluded at Billawar Stadium under the banner of the Judo Association Jammu & Kashmir and J&K Sports Council, as part of the Nasha Mukti Abhiyan to spread awareness among youth about the harmful effects of drugs and promote a healthy lifestyle.

Rakesh Kumar was the chief guest, while Atul Kumar Yadav was the guest of honour. Senior judo player Vir Bhadra Singh was the special guest and distributed medals and certificates. The bouts were officiated by Judo Coach Yashika Jamwal and Judo Instructor Manish Chatwal.

Advertisement

In results, first position was secured by Tasleema, Sanjana, Sameena, Vishayant Sharma, Sahil, Shahbza Akhter, Ansh, Sonia Devi, Vikas, Mehtab and Anshika.

Second position went to Yashika, Payal, Madhav, Fehraj, Gaurav Sharma, Danish, Rushi, Varun Kumar, Israr and Vanshika. Third position was secured by Sunakshi, Meenakshi, Dishant Singh, Harsh Khajuria, Mohd Hareef, Ajay Singh, Rehan and Divyam.