Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KATHUA, Nov 22: The maiden Kathua Cyclothon 2026, organised by the District Administration under the banner of Nasha Mukt Abhiyan, witnessed an overwhelming response with 860 registrations, as cycling enthusiasts of different age groups participated to promote fitness and a drug-free society.

Organised in collaboration with Bicycle for Change and Barwal Athletics Club, the event was held at Sports Stadium Kathua, with participation from across Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country. Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Sharma and SSP Mohita Sharma also joined the cyclists.

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In the 2-km category (6-12 years), Aryan Singh won the boys' event, followed by Arjit Singh and Naksh Sharma, while Anayla Khullar topped the girls' category ahead of Amaria and Nikhat Shafiq.

In the 5-km category, Irfan Ali and Divya secured first positions in the men's and women's categories, respectively. Sparsh Sharma, Akshit Badhwal, Aanya Billowria and Mannat Sharma secured the subsequent positions in their respective categories.

In the 10-km category, Saiom Mahajan, Aryan Verma and Arindham Ravi finished among the top three men, while Vandana Mehra, Avasyu and Riona claimed the top three positions among women.

In the 20-km category, Arfat Bashir, Adil Teli and Sahil Verma secured the top three positions in the men's category, while Aiman Jan, Manyata and Sunaina finished among the top three women.

Director Social Welfare Ranjeet Singh, ADC Sachin Jamwal, ACR Vishav Pratap Singh, ASP Sunil Kesar, CPO Ranjeet Thakur, Sunil Sharma of Bicycle for Change and Ranjeet Singh Pathania of Barwal Athletics Club were also present. Winners were awarded medals and cash prizes.