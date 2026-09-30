Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Videos / Kathua Fratricide: J&K Police Team Visits NHPC Hospital In Himachal Pradesh

Kathua Fratricide: J&K Police Team Visits NHPC Hospital In Himachal Pradesh

A team of J&K Police visited the NHPC Project Hospital at Khairi in Himachal Pradesh as part of the investigation into Tuesday evening’s CISF fratricide incident at the Sewa hydroelectric project in Kathua. The deceased have been identified as...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
12:03 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp

A team of J&K Police visited the NHPC Project Hospital at Khairi in Himachal Pradesh as part of the investigation into Tuesday evening’s CISF fratricide incident at the Sewa hydroelectric project in Kathua. The deceased have been identified as Assistant Commandant Ankit Kumar Pandey, Sub-Inspector Lakshman Singh, Constable Rafiq Ahmed and Constable Sandeep Kumar.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra