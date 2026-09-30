Kathua Fratricide: J&K Police Team Visits NHPC Hospital In Himachal Pradesh

A team of J&K Police visited the NHPC Project Hospital at Khairi in Himachal Pradesh as part of the investigation into Tuesday evening’s CISF fratricide incident at the Sewa hydroelectric project in Kathua. The deceased have been identified as Assistant Commandant Ankit Kumar Pandey, Sub-Inspector Lakshman Singh, Constable Rafiq Ahmed and Constable Sandeep Kumar.

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