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Home / Sports / Kathua Football League enters semifinals

Kathua Football League enters semifinals

Excelsior Sports Correspondent KATHUA, Sept 18: The Kathua Football League 2026 entered the semifinal stage with Sunday FC defeating Kick Off Juniors by 2-0 at the Sports Ground, GDC Kathua, here today. Sunday FC dominated the proceedings, with Amit Malhotra...

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Daily Excelsior
04:27 AM Sep 19, 2026 IST
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Football players' posing for a group photograph.

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KATHUA, Sept 18: The Kathua Football League 2026 entered the semifinal stage with Sunday FC defeating Kick Off Juniors by 2-0 at the Sports Ground, GDC Kathua, here today.

Sunday FC dominated the proceedings, with Amit Malhotra and Sushant scoring one goal each to seal the victory and book a place in the semifinals.

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With the completion of the league-stage fixtures, Kick Off Seniors, Sunday FC, Hiranagar FC and Flote FC have qualified for the semifinals.

The league is being organised by the District Administration Kathua under the Nasha Mukt Abhiyan to provide local youth with a platform to showcase their football talent while promoting fitness, discipline, teamwork and a drug-free lifestyle.

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