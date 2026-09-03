Kathua District Netball C’ship concludes
Excelsior Sports Correspondent KATHUA, Sept 2: The District Netball Championship, Kathua, concluded today with enthusiastic participation from students representing various schools across the district. The championship was conducted in a spirited and competitive atmosphere, with participating teams displaying sportsmanship, discipline...
Excelsior Sports Correspondent
KATHUA, Sept 2: The District Netball Championship, Kathua, concluded today with enthusiastic participation from students representing various schools across the district.
The championship was conducted in a spirited and competitive atmosphere, with participating teams displaying sportsmanship, discipline and enthusiasm throughout the tournament.
As per handout issued, Joginder Singh, Observer, J&K Sports Council, graced the concluding ceremony as the chief guest, while Akash Batra, Sher-e-Kashmir Awardee, was present as the special guest.
The Netball officials expressed gratitude to all participating teams, officials, guests and supporters for their valuable contribution towards making the championship a successful event.