Kathua District Judo C’ship on July 5

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KATHUA, June 23: The Judo Association of Jammu & Kashmir will organise the Kathua District Judo Championship at Billawar Stadium on July 5 under the Nasha Mukti Abhiyan.

The championship is being organised under the banner of the J&K Sports Council with the objective of spreading awareness under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and motivating youth to adopt sports as a positive alternative to drugs.

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The event aims to promote discipline, fitness and sports culture among the youth of the district while strengthening grassroots-level judo talent in the region. All judokas have been directed to report to coach Yashika Jamwal along with their date of birth certificate and Aadhaar card for registration and participation in the championship.