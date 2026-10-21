Kathua District Athletics meet held at GDC

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KATHUA, Oct 20: The District Kathua Athletic Association organised the District Athletics Meet at Government Degree College (GDC), Kathua, with the participation of over 200 athletes in various categories.

The meet aimed at promoting athletics, identifying young talent and creating awareness about physical fitness and a healthy lifestyle among youth.

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Anil Singh, former Chairman of Municipal Committee, Nagri Parole, was the chief guest, while Rakesh Sharma, owner of Dayal House, Kathua; Suteekshan Sharma, Director of Siddhi Vinayak College of Nursing, Kathua; Prof. Anil Kumar of GDC Kathua; and Rajesh Sharma attended as guests of honour. The dignitaries distributed medals and certificates among the winners.

Anil Singh appreciated the organisers for conducting the meet and stressed the need to hold such sporting events regularly to identify and encourage promising athletes. He also highlighted the role of sports in providing youth with a constructive platform and keeping them away from social evils.

The events were conducted under the supervision of technical officials Ravi Singh Jassal, Gourav Sharma, Kevel Krishan, Amandeep Singh, Zaffar Sheikh, Nityam Sharma, Jai Kumar, Danish Yousaf, Abrar Choudhary and Nikhal Lahori.