Kathua athletes submit memorandum, seek better facilities

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KATHUA, July 11: A delegation of sportspersons from Kathua submitted a memorandum to the J&K Sports Council, seeking immediate improvement of sports infrastructure in the district.

Led by Saksham Koushal, the four-member delegation, including Sandeep Singh, Akhil Jasrotia, and Amandeep, submitted the memorandum through the Assistant Executive Engineer at the Sports Council Office in Jammu. They highlighted the need for a standard running track, clean drinking water facilities at the sports ground, and installation of floodlights to support training and events during evening hours.

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The Assistant Executive Engineer heard the concerns of the delegation and assured that the memorandum would be forwarded to higher authorities for necessary action. The delegation members said the lack of basic facilities was affecting athletes' training and performance despite repeated appeals. They warned of launching an agitation if their demands remain unfulfilled within a reasonable timeframe.