Kathua athletes protest against JKSC

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KATHUA, Aug 2: Youth and athletes of Kathua, led by Saksham Koushal, staged a protest against the J&K Sports Council (JKSC), alleging neglect and lack of attention towards local sports-related issues.

As per a handout issued, the protesting athletes locked the main gate of the stadium and blocked the adjoining road. They also burnt an effigy of the J&K Sports Council as a mark of resentment.

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Addressing the gathering, Saksham Koushal said that athletes of Kathua have been raising concerns regarding the poor condition of the sports stadium for the past one month, but no satisfactory response has been received from the Sports Council so far.

Referring to the proposed visit of the Sports Minister to Kathua, Koushal urged the authorities to address the issues faced by local sportspersons. He warned that if their demands were not considered, the protesters would intensify their agitation.

The protesters demanded immediate intervention by the J&K Sports Council and urged the administration to take steps for improving sports facilities in Kathua. Those present during the protest included Sandeep Singh, Amandeep, Suddhanshu Sharma, Vishal Singh Billowria, Manik Singh and Rahul Slathia.