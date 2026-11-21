LONDON, Nov 21: Renowned Kathak choreographer and performer Aditi Mangaldas will return to London next week for two intense performances of 'WITHIN', her visceral response to the 2012 Nirbhaya rape case in her home city of Delhi.

Mangaldas will perform the signature work at Sadler's Wells Theatre, the city's popular performing arts venue with which the celebrated Kathak virtuoso last collaborated two years ago.

'WITHIN' was her response to the horrific rape case to create an intense and contemplative work exploring the duality within all of us â€“ where humanity and brutality, masculine and feminine, good and bad, connect.

It goes from darkness to light in two distinct yet connected works named 'KNOTTED' and 'UNWRAPPED'.

"Two major factors influenced my response to the horror of the Nirbhaya case and the choreography of 'WITHIN'," said Mangaldas in a statement ahead of the two shows next Friday and Saturday.

"One was a quote from Indian philosopher J Krishnamurti: 'To understand yourself you must create a mirror that reflects accurately what you are'. The second was the Jain Siddha sculpture. It's a cutout, a negative image, and it represents the transformation that can happen with what is already within each of us.

"If you hold the sculpture up to the sky, eternity is what you experience. However, if you hold it up to a wall or a lock, then there is no way out, you are locked up within. The concluding section of 'WITHIN' refers to a poem by Hazrat Shah Niaz which says that if we find the humanity within us, then our lives reflect love and beauty everywhere. That is how the entire piece moves from darkness to light," she explains.

The choreographer was working in her Delhi studio in 2012 at the time of the horrific rape and murder of the 23-year-old student named Nirbhaya, meaning fearless, took place on a bus.

Known for her distinctive Kathak movement vocabulary, Mangaldas' dance aesthetic draws on the dizzying spins, percussive footwork and dynamic phrasing of the classical Indian dance form.

Her work was last seen at Sadler's Wells Theatre in 2024 in 'MEHEK', an unspoken love story created and performed with Aakash Odedra. She presented her acclaimed solo productions 'FORBIDDEN', an exploration of female sexual desire, in 2023 and her classical Kathak solo production, 'IMMERSED' in 2017. (PTI)