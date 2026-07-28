Kashmir’s Silent Divide

Touseef Rasool Dar

The political and social environment of Jammu and Kashmir suffered a seismic shift with the repeal of Article 370. While the action was portrayed as a vital step towards integration and prosperity, it also caused an unanticipated schism among a critical group - Kashmiri Nationalists. The transformation did not just redraw constitutional boundaries but it also reshaped identities, allegiances, and narratives on the ground and one of the most complex shifts has been within the space of "Nationalism" itself.

Prior to 2019, the Valley's public affiliation with the India was rarely motivated by convenience. It frequently involved personal risks, financial suffering, and social disgrace. Being a nationalist in Kashmir was neither convenient nor popular. It needed courage and resilience, and it often resulted in social isolation. Despite enormous pressure, these individuals, activists, political workers, and civil society members remained steadfastly committed to the idea of India. They were, in many respects, the State's most significant assets on the ground and organic voices countering separatism, frequently without institutional support. People who expressed such opinions were often called "Mukhbir," shunned by their communities, and put under constant pressure. Their decisions had real consequences, such as missed chances, strained social relationships, and sometimes even dangers to their own safety.

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Conclusion:

The story of Kashmir is not only about politics and conflict, but also about people who had to make tough decisions under duress. The way the State interacts with them is the true problem. Ignoring its own resources is a strategic error as well as a moral error. The extent and longevity of peace and integration in the area may depend on regaining and reintegrating these voices as Jammu and Kashmir continues to negotiate its post-2019 reality. Transformation and sacrifice are essential to any sustainable future.

(The author is an Advocate at J&K High Court Srinagar)