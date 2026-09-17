Srinagar, Sep 17: The season's first snowfall draped the upper reaches of Gulmarg and Gurez in white on Thursday, as rain lashed the valley's plains, officials said. Some areas in the higher reaches of the Kashmir valley received the season's first snowfall, officials said.

They said the upper reaches of the famous ski resort of Gulmarg, in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, including the Gondola Phase 2 and Apharwat area, received snowfall during the night.

The snow covered the higher reaches in a thin white layer, adding to the scenic beauty of the famous tourist destination, officials said. They said Tulail Valley and Kabuli Gali, in the frontier Gurez sector of north Kashmir's Bandipora district, also received snowfall.

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They also reported light snowfall in a few other areas in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said the plains in the valley, including the summer capital here, were lashed by overnight rain.

The Meteorological Department has forecast fairly widespread light rain or thunderstorms over J-K on Thursday.

The department said the weather is likely to stay mainly dry over the next few days from Friday.