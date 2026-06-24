Kashmir’s GI QR Code System Earns National Recognition

SRINAGAR/ NEW DELHI, Jun 24 - Department of Handicrafts and Handloom, Kashmir, has been conferred with the prestigious SKOCH Award for its innovative GI QR Code Management System, implemented through the Pashmina Testing & Quality Certification Centre (PTQCC) at the Craft Development Institute (CDI) and the NABL-accredited Carpet Testing Laboratory at IICT, Srinagar.

The award recognizes the Department's pioneering use of technology to strengthen product authenticity, quality assurance, sustainability and artisan welfare in the handicrafts sector.

In a statement issued here today, a spokesperson of the department said, “The GI QR Code Management System is among the country's first comprehensive QR code-based Geographical Indication (GI) certification mechanisms for handicrafts”.

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The award was received by Sajid Nazir, Senior Faculty, CDI, on behalf of the Department at a ceremony in New Delhi.

The award-winning system enables buyers to instantly verify the authenticity, origin and quality of products such as Pashmina and Kani shawls, Sozni embroidery, hand-knotted carpets and other GI registered crafts. By scanning the QR code, consumers can trace a product back to the artisan or institution that created it, ensuring transparency and preventing counterfeiting.

The spokesperson said thousands of handicraft products have already been labelled under the initiative, enhancing consumer confidence, expanding market access and supporting export growth.

Congratulating the technical teams of PTQCC and IICT, Director Handicrafts and Handloom, Kashmir, Sh. Mussarat Islam, said the recognition reflects the Department's commitment to preserving Kashmir's rich craft heritage. He added that the QR code system provides direct visibility to artisans, helping them connect with buyers and access niche global markets, thereby improving their economic prospects.

The SKOCH Award is a prestigious national recognition honouring innovative initiatives that promote excellence, good governance, and inclusive development.