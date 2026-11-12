Kashmir's Composite Culture, Heritage & Identity Are Incomplete Without Kashmiri Pandits: LG
LG Manoj Sinha said that Kashmir’s composite culture, heritage and traditions remain incomplete without the Kashmiri Pandit community, whose contribution is an integral part of the region’s cultural and social fabric. He emphasised that efforts should be made to...
LG Manoj Sinha said that Kashmir’s composite culture, heritage and traditions remain incomplete without the Kashmiri Pandit community, whose contribution is an integral part of the region’s cultural and social fabric. He emphasised that efforts should be made to ensure the return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley, while preserving Kashmir’s shared cultural legacy and age-old traditions.
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