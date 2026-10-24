Kashmiri pilgrims stranded in Saudi due to flight cancellations

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 23: At least 34 Kashmiri pilgrims who travelled to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah remained stranded after their return flights were cancelled, with dwindling funds making it increasingly difficult for them to meet daily expenses.

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The pilgrims were scheduled to return to Kashmir on October 13 but could not board their flights amid prevailing security concerns.

They have appealed to the J&K Government for urgent intervention to facilitate their return.

The prolonged stay has placed the group under financial strain, with several pilgrims struggling to afford accommodation, food and medicines.

They said their cash reserves were running low, leaving them uncertain about how to manage expenses until their return.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh has shared an updated flight cancellation schedule, according to which IndiGo flights to and from Riyadh will remain cancelled until October 31, 2026. Services connecting Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah will remain cancelled until October 27.

While some passengers have managed to return through indirect routes and connecting flights, the stranded pilgrims said the cost of these alternatives was beyond the means of many among them.

They have urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to intervene and coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs and the airlines concerned to ensure their safe and early return to Jammu and Kashmir.

The pilgrims said the prolonged uncertainty had compounded their financial difficulties and caused considerable mental distress, urging the authorities to take immediate steps to resolve the situation.