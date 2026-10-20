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Home / Latest News / Kashmiri Pandits, Tourists Celebrate Dussehra In Kashmir

Kashmiri Pandits, Tourists Celebrate Dussehra In Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Oct 20: Kashmiri Pandits and other Hindus living in Kashmir on Tuesday celebrated Dussehra, a festival that marks the victory of good over evil, officials said. Hundreds of people, including tourists, thronged the Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium to celebrate the...

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Daily Excelsior
07:51 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Security personnel stand guard near effigies during Dussehra celebrations, in Srinagar.

SRINAGAR, Oct 20: Kashmiri Pandits and other Hindus living in Kashmir on Tuesday celebrated Dussehra, a festival that marks the victory of good over evil, officials said.

Hundreds of people, including tourists, thronged the Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium to celebrate the festival organised by Kashmiri Pandit Sangarsh Samiti, they said.

Giant effigies of Ravan, Kumbhakaran and Meghnad were set afire at the practice grounds of the cricket stadium amidst thunderous cheers from the people assembled there, the officials said.

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