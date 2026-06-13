Home About
Download Apps Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Videos / Kashmiri Pandits’ Resilience Has Kept Alive Hope for Their Return: LG

Kashmiri Pandits’ Resilience Has Kept Alive Hope for Their Return: LG

  Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the resilience and determination of the Kashmiri Pandit community have kept alive the dream of return to Kashmir.  He praised the community for preserving its cultural heritage and identity despite decades of displacement....

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
06:39 PM Jun 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the resilience and determination of the Kashmiri Pandit community have kept alive the dream of return to Kashmir.  He praised the community for preserving its cultural heritage and identity despite decades of displacement.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
Advertisement Banner