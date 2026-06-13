Kashmiri Pandits’ Resilience Has Kept Alive Hope for Their Return: LG
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the resilience and determination of the Kashmiri Pandit community have kept alive the dream of return to Kashmir. He praised the community for preserving its cultural heritage and identity despite decades of displacement....
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the resilience and determination of the Kashmiri Pandit community have kept alive the dream of return to Kashmir. He praised the community for preserving its cultural heritage and identity despite decades of displacement.
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