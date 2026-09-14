Kashmiri Pandits observe Balidan Diwas in Bengaluru

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 13: The Kashmiri Hindu Cultural Welfare Trust (KHCWT), Bengaluru, in association with Panun Kashmir, observed Balidan Diwas 2026 today at Kashmir Bhavan, Jayanagar, Bengaluru.

The programme was held under the theme "Justice for Martyrs, Homeland for the Living - The Unfinished Struggle of Kashmiri Hindus."

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The programme began with the inauguration of the Mata Lalleshwari Museum, Shaiva Acharya Abhinavgupt Library and Vecharnag Conference Hall at Kashmir Bhavan, marking a significant step towards preservation of Kashmiri Hindu heritage and knowledge system.

Pranesh Nagri set the tone of the conference, presenting the concept note. He stated that Balidan Diwas is not merely a day of remembrance, but a day to name the truth. He said the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus was a genocide, and what followed has been its consolidation through denial and demographic change. He stressed that reversal of genocide can only happen through recognition, justice for martyrs, and a dignified return to the homeland.

Dr Ajay Chrangoo, Chairman, Panun Kashmir, spoke on the historical spectrum of terrorism in Kashmir and said that the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus was a result of a long-ignored ideological war. He said the recent targeted killings of Hindu employees serving under PM Package and the repeated threats issued to them are a grim reminder that the ecosystem of terror still exists. The recent threatening letters to Kashmiri Pandits, killing of Hindu labourers , Pahalgam massacre followed a selective campaign of killing of dozens of Hindus during last few years. He reiterated the demand for a separate homeland - Panun Kashmir - as the only viable solution for reversal of genocide.

Bhaskar Rao, former Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru, spoke about the national security implications of terrorism in Kashmir, the challenges of law and order, and the need for the state to ensure justice and safety for the minority community. He appreciated the resilience of the Kashmiri Hindu community in preserving its identity despite displacement.

Krishna B Mariyanka-a political analyst, spoke on the current political situation in Jammu & Kashmir. He said that while abrogation of Article 370 was a historic step, justice for Kashmiri Hindus remains incomplete without official recognition of genocide and concrete steps for their rehabilitation.

The speakers unanimously expressed concern over the continued threats to Hindu employees in Kashmir, selective killings, and lack of adequate security and justice.

The programme was compared by Vijay Hashia, and the vote of thanks was proposed by R K Mattoo.

Mattoo called upon the community to unite under the banner of Panun Kashmir.