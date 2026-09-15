Kashmiri Pandits observe Balidan Diwas; demand ‘genocide’ recognition, homeland

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 14: Displaced Kashmiri Pandits today observed 36th ‘Balidan Diwas’ by paying homage to members of the community and security personnel who lost their lives to violence and terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The community also reiterated its demand for legal recognition of the violence against Kashmiri Pandits and their displacement as “genocide” and called for the establishment of a separate homeland in the Valley under direct Union protection.

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Panun Kashmir observed Balidan Diwas in Jammu and Bengaluru holding solemn programmes with participants wearing black armbands as a mark of remembrance. A “Veer Jyoti”, dedicated to the memory of community members and security personnel who laid down their lives, was lit and later taken to the sacred Bhadrakali Temple at Thalwal, on the outskirts of Jammu, where it was installed as the “Amar Jyoti”.

Panun Kashmir chairman Tito Ganju said that the community was not only paying homage to those who lost their lives to terrorism after 1990, but also remembering those who, it believes, suffered during what it describes as seven waves of persecution in Kashmir over the past 700 years.

He reiterated Panun Kashmir’s demand for reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir and a separate homeland for displaced Kashmiri Hindus, saying “without a separate homeland, we believe there is no other way forward.”

Dr Agnishekhar, Convenor Panun Kashmir, said September 14 has a particular significance for the community, linking the observance to the killing of Kashmiri Pandit leader Tika Lal Taploo in the Valley on September 13, 1989.

B L Kaul Organizing Secretary, Panun Kashmir; Sanjay Raina, Vice-President; Cairman of the Jammu State People’s Movement, Col (Retd) Ajay Raina; CEO GRIN Lakshmi Kaul, Ravinder Gurtoo, and others also addressed the gathering.

Panun Kashmir Bengaluru also observed Balidan Diwas at Suswani Mata Ji Dham where a Hawan and Shanti Path were organized in memory of those who lost their lives to terrorism during the insurgency in Kashmir after 1990.

People from different walks of life attended the programme and joined paying tributes to the martyrs. Speakers on the occasion included Ravinder Gurtoo, Rajiv Raina, Vinita Kaul and others.

BJP also organized a memorial meeting to pay heartfelt tributes to Tika Lal Taploo, Prem Nath Bhat and all other martyrs, including the brave personnel of the security forces, who laid down their lives for the unity, integrity and security of the nation.

The meeting was largely attended by people from all walks of life, social activists, office-bearers of various organisations and BJP Karyakartas from the State, District, Mandal and Booth levels. Two minutes of silence was observed as a mark of respect to the departed martyrs.

Ashok Koul, Organising General Secretary, BJP J&K, UT & Ladakh, was the chief guest. Ajay Bharti, spokesperson, former MLC and member of the BJP J&K Core Group; Hira lal Bhat Seh-prabhari BJP KDD, Ashok Braroo, senior RSS activist; and Rajiv Pandita, District President, BJP Kashmir Displaced District (KDD) shared the dice.

The All State Kashmiri Pandit Conference (ASKPC), observed Balidan Diwas today with profound reverence and solemnity at the historic Sanjeevani Sharda Kendra, Jammu, paying a heartfelt tribute to all those brave sons and daughters of the Kashmiri Pandit community who sacrificed their lives for the honour of the community, Sanatan Dharma and Bharat Mata.

The gathering recalled with anguish the martyrdom of distinguished socio-political leader, renowned lawyer, writer and former ASKPC Vice-President Prem Nath Bhat. The sacrifices of the martyrs of Nadimarg, Wandhama, Sangrampora and Chittisinghpora, among numerous other places, were remembered with deep emotion. The gathering also paid respectful homage to the personnel of the J&K Police, Security Forces and Paramilitary Forces who made the supreme sacrifice while protecting the people and defending the nation.

The programme was chaired by ASKPC President Moti Lal Malla. Dozens of community stalwarts and representatives of various social and political organisations participated in the solemn programme and expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs and with the larger Kashmiri Pandit community.

A distinguished community scholar, Dr Susheel Wattal, was specially invited to address the gathering. The programme concluded with a renewed pledge that the sacrifices of the martyrs shall never be forgotten.

Kashmiri Khatri Hindu Maha Sabha observed 13th & 14th September 2026 as Balidan Divas. The programme was led by KKHMS Chairman/ President Ramesh Chander Mahajan (Kashmir Migrant Leader) and rich tributes were paid to Tika Lal Taploo who fell to terrorists bullets on 13th Sept 1989 in Srinagar as well as to all Kashmiri Hindu martyrs of 1989-1990.

A The KKHMS members also visited the martyrs’ homes in Jammu on 13th &14th Sept, 2026 , as an empathetic way to show solidarity and pay tribute.

On the occasion, member urged the Union Government to implement the “ Genocide and Atrocities Prevention Bill” to recognize the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus and their mass exodus as genocide. They also urged the Government to expedite the resolution of a concrete plan for their “rehabilitation and permanent settlement.”