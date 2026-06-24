Kashmiri Pandits Must Look to the Future, Not the Past: Mehbooba Mufti

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PDP President Mehbooba Mufti urged Kashmiri Pandits to focus on the future and work towards rebuilding bonds in the Valley. Speaking in Verinag, South Kashmir, after visiting a Shiv temple and joining members of the Kashmiri Pandit community in a puja, she emphasized the need for reconciliation, coexistence, and a shared vision for the future.Mufti said efforts should be made to strengthen communal harmony and create conditions that encourage trust and engagement among all communities.