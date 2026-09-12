Kashmiri Pandits Employed Under PM Scheme Write To Shah Amid Security Threats

SRINAGAR, Sep 11: Kashmiri Pandit employees working in Kashmir Valley under the prime minister's package on Friday urged the Centre to take immediate measures in view of "security concerns" and "growing sense of insecurity" to prevent "another cycle of displacement".

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, president of All PM Package Employees Forum Sunny Raina flagged "serious security concerns" and "the growing sense of fear and uncertainty prevailing" among Kashmiri Hindu employees and their families currently residing and working in the Kashmir Valley.

The letter comes amid a series of security threats received by the Kashmiri Pandits who have returned to the valley as government officials under the prime minister’s rehabilitation package.

Advertisement

Raina said Kashmiri Pandits have been making a “sincere but extremely difficult effort” to resettle in Kashmir, but targeted killings of civilians and Kashmiri Hindus since 2021 have "created a deep sense of fear among our families".

"Every such incident revives the painful memories of the 1990s and raises a genuine concern that Kashmiri Hindus may once again be forced into displacement from their homeland," the letter said.

The employees said the situation may appear normal on the surface, but at the grassroots level, "a sense of uneasiness and tension continues to exist".

"Many families remain deeply concerned about their safety and the future of their children,” he said.

"There is also a perception among many of us that the process of our complete social rehabilitation and acceptance has not progressed as we had hoped. We are trying to rebuild our lives here, but the atmosphere of uncertainty makes this process extremely difficult," he added.

Stressing that the community was concerned about the recent "increase in threatening letters and intimidation", the employees said the developments cannot be viewed in isolation.

"We remember that during the 1990s, threatening letters and notices were among the early warning signs that created fear among Kashmiri Hindu families and contributed to the atmosphere that ultimately resulted in their mass displacement," they said.

Urging Shah to take the recent threatening letters and communications against Kashmiri Hindus and PM Package employees with utmost seriousness and order a thorough investigation, the letter demanded strict legal action against those responsible for issuing threats, intimidation or inciting violence.

"Strengthen intelligence gathering and preventive security measures around PM Package employees, their families and residential colonies. Conduct a comprehensive security review of all PM Package employee accommodations and settlements," it said.

The letter also stated that the Union Home Ministry should ensure employees are not compelled to choose between their livelihood and their personal safety.

"Establish an effective mechanism through which PM Package employees can immediately report threats and receive timely protection. Closely monitor any emerging pattern of targeted intimidation so that the situation does not deteriorate into another cycle of displacement," it said.

The employees emphasised that their appeal is rooted in a desire to remain in the Valley rather than abandon it.

"We have spent the last 15 years trying to rebuild what was destroyed decades ago. We do not want another displacement. We want to stay in Kashmir, work here and live here with dignity and security.

"The Government of India has repeatedly demonstrated its commitment towards the rehabilitation and security of Kashmiri Hindus. We therefore place our faith in your leadership and earnestly request immediate, visible and concrete action before the present atmosphere of fear becomes another humanitarian crisis," the employees said.