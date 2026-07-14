Kashmiri Pandit organizations observe July 13 as Black Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 13: Various Kashmiri Pandit organizations today observed Black Day to remember victims of the anti-Hindu violence that engulfed Kashmir on July 13, 1931.

Kashmiri Pandits living in Jammu, Delhi-NCR, Pune, and several other parts of India joined the observance by wearing black badges and black headgear, hoisting black flags on their rooftops, and offering prayers in memory of the innocent Kashmiri Pandits and other Hindus who lost their lives in the communal violence of July 13, 1931 and its aftermath.

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Special prayers were also offered in solemn remembrance of the nine innocent Kashmiri Pandits martyred in the Kanikoot massacre in Budgam, where armed mobs attacked their homes during the night, set them on fire, and brutally killed the victims. The community also remembered the innocent Hindus who were killed during the loot, arson, and violence in Maharaj Gunj and Vicharnag in Srinagar in 1931.

Observing the Black Day, Panun Kashmir expressed anguish that, for decades, the erstwhile State Government officially observed 13 July as “Martyrs’ Day” while the suffering and sacrifices of the Kashmiri Pandit community remained ignored.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Virender Raina, President, Panun Kashmir, said that the observance of Black Day is a solemn reminder of the long history of persecution faced by the indigenous Hindu community of Kashmir. He stated that the events of 1931 marked the beginning of an era of religiously motivated violence and political marginalisation that ultimately culminated in the genocide, ethnic cleansing and forced exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from their ancestral homeland in 1990.

Among those present were Kamal Bagati, General Secretary; Upinder Koul; Sameer Bhat; Vijay Qazi; Virender Koul; N. M. Gadroo; Ravinder Razdan, along with several senior activists and members of Panun Kashmir. They observed silence in memory of the victims and reaffirmed their collective resolve to continue the struggle for justice, honour and the dignified resettlement of Kashmiri Pandits in their homeland.

The All State Kashmiri Pandit Conference (ASKPC), Shree Sanatan Dharam Yuvak Sabha (SSDYS), under the leadership of its President, Moti Lal Malla observed Black Day by organizing a peaceful protest sit-in at Muthi, Jammu.

A large number of members of the displaced Kashmiri Pandit community, including prominent social activists, intellectuals, community leaders, women, youth, and senior citizens, participated in the programme. The gathering expressed deep anguish over the tragic events, discrimination, persecution, and atrocities suffered by the Kashmiri Pandit community over the decades and remembered the countless victims who sacrificed their lives during periods of turmoil and violence in Kashmir.

The gathering was addressed by Ajay Bharti( former MLC), Shiban Khaibri (columnist), Ravi Jogi, P L Swadeshi, Kuldeep Kashmiri, Ashok Dhar, Dr Ranesh Bhat, Bushan Lal, Sudarshan, T N Koul, M K Jalali, M K Bhat and others.

Kashmiri Pandit Community (KPC) President Kundan Kashmiri described 13 July 1931 as one of the darkest and most tragic days in the history of the Kashmiri Pandit community. He appealed the Government to ensure that the sufferings and sacrifices of the innocent victims of 1931 are acknowledged with fairness and that their memory is preserved with due respect.

Kashmiri Khatri Hindu Maha Sabha , paid rich tributes to Hindu martyrs and observed 13th July 1931 as “Black Day” . On the occasion, members of KKHMS, led by its Chairman/President Ramesh Chander Mahajan paid solemn homage to those who were killed by violent communal mobs, condemning the deep-seated conspiracies of violence and secessionism in the Kashmir Valley.

A two-minute silence was also observed in remembrance of the carnage and genocide of minority Hindus of the Kashmir Valley. The members also recalled horror events of the Kashmir Valley’s war history against the minority Kashmiri Hindus.