Kashmiri Muslims, Pandits must lead return process: Mufti

Irfan Tramboo

SRINAGAR, June 24: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today urged Kashmiri Pandits to look ahead rather than dwell on the past and rebuild their ties with the Valley.

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The PDP Chief said that the return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley depends largely on renewed engagement between Kashmiri Muslims and Pandits alongside Government support.

Speaking to reporters after attending the Yajnopavit (Sacred Thread) ceremony at the historic Prachin Shiv Temple in South Kashmir's Verinag, Mufti said reconciliation and people-to-people ties were crucial for facilitating the return of the displaced community.

"In the return of Kashmiri Pandits to their homes, the Government has a role, but a larger responsibility lies with Kashmiri Muslims and Kashmiri Pandits themselves. We are one and not separate," she said.

Appealing to the community to focus on the future, Mufti said Kashmiri Pandits should move beyond past grievances and strengthen their connection with the Valley.

She cited the example of Kashmiri Pandit doctors, including Dr U. Koul, Dr Sameer Koul and Dr Sushil Razdan, who, Mufti said, regularly visit Kashmir to provide medical services, particularly to patients who cannot travel outside the Valley for treatment.

"When a Kashmiri Muslim visits a Kashmiri Pandit doctor outside Kashmir, they are welcomed with open arms. They do not express grievances from the past. Young Kashmiri Pandits should follow their example, come to Kashmir and help build a shared future," she said.

Mufti also urged the Government to improve facilities for Kashmiri Pandits living and working in J&K.

She said migrants residing in Jagti township near Jammu continue to face inadequate living conditions, alleging that residential buildings have deteriorated and that residents face drinking water and electricity-related issues.

Mufti further called for the preservation of temples and religious sites across Kashmir and the development of accommodation facilities for visiting devotees.

"There is a need for the upkeep of temples in Kashmir and for better accommodation so that devotees visiting these places can stay comfortably," she said, expressing hope that more Kashmiri Pandits would visit and reconnect with the Valley.

Earlier, Mufti attended the Yajnopavit ceremony of Master Sager Vaso Bhat at the Prachin Shiv Temple, where traditional Vedic rituals and prayers were performed in the presence of family members, devotees and local residents. She extended her greetings to the young initiate and his family and appreciated efforts to preserve the region's cultural and religious traditions.