Kashmiri Khatri Hindu Maha Sabha presses for comprehensive settlement packages

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 27: A meeting of displaced Kashmiri migrants was held today under the leadership of Ramesh Chander Mahajan, chairman and president of the Kashmiri Khatri Hindu Maha Sabha.

Participants expressed serious concern over a painful 37-year exile affecting three successive generations, strongly condemning Government inaction and demanding a concrete, time-bound framework for permanent rehabilitation. Leaders urged authorities to immediately realize the gravity of the crisis, discard piecemeal measures, and implement comprehensive policy packages to ensure the survival of their ancient civilization.

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The meeting outlined critical community demands, starting with humanitarian relief. Leaders pressed for monthly cash relief of Rs 7,000 per soul and free medical facilities. The community demanded 35,000 new job positions across Central and UT departments with a 40% fixed quota, alongside the revocation of restrictive barriers under SRO 425 on non-migrant Hindus. They also urged a special 2026 recruitment drive for 20,000 posts featuring transferable job policies and age relaxation up to 45 years to ensure one job per eligible household.

Further demands included implementing the Central Administrative Tribunal order to issue appointment letters to 1,032 left-out candidates and conducting on-the-spot police recruitment drives. On property rights, members demanded strict enforcement to evict encroachers, declare distress sales null and void, and restore physical possession to original owners.

They sought a continuous grievance camp at the Jammu RRCM Office, coordinated by nodal officers from all 10 Kashmir Valley districts, alongside compensation for damaged assets. Additionally, they pressed for the immediate passage of the Protection of Temple and Hindu Shrines Bill and the Genocide and Atrocities Prevention Bill.

The meeting was attended by several prominent community members, including Satish Chander Chopra, Susheel Chopra, Raj Kumar, Bhasi Lal Kholi, Kamal Khera, Ashok Kumar Bhasin, Rakesh Najawan and Des Raj Bhasin.