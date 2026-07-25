Kashmiri Actor Mateena Jeelani Joins Apni Party

SRINAGAR, Jul 25: Kashmiri actor and social media influencer Mateena Jeelani joined the Apni Party here on Saturday, along with her associates.

Mateena, popularly known as Mateena Rajput, joined the party in the presence of Apni Party chief and former minister Altaf Bukhari as well as the senior leadership.

The 23-year-old hailing from Kupwara district of north Kashmir has acted in two films: 'Welcome to Kashmir' and most recently 'Songs of Paradise'.