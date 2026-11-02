Kashmir Zone Police Takes Action Against 3,000 Traffic Violation Cases In Two Weeks

Srinagar, Nov 2: Kashmir Zone Police has taken action against 3,000 traffic violation cases over the past two weeks as part of a road safety campaign, an official said on Monday. The official further said that nearly 1,800 vehicles were seized, while over 500 cases of rash driving and 450 cases of triple riding have also been booked across the 10 districts of Kashmir Zone

"Since October 17, over 3,000 traffic violations involving rash driving, stunt biking and other offences putting the lives of citizens at risk have been acted upon," a police spokesperson said.

Traffic police carried out an awareness drive for motorists since the beginning of the year but have now resorted to taking action against violators, police said. (Agencies)