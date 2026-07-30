Kashmir University secures UGC Category-I status

CM congratulates varsity

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 29: The University of Kashmir (KU) has been granted the prestigious Category-I status by the University Grants Commission (UGC), placing it among India’s top-performing higher education institutions.

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The recognition gives the University enhanced academic, administrative and financial autonomy to introduce new programmes, strengthen research and expand international collaborations with minimal regulatory approvals.

The recognition was approved by the UGC during its 598th Commission meeting held on July 6, 2026, under the UGC (Categorisation of Universities for Grant of Graded Autonomy) Regulations, 2018, according to an official communication issued by UGC Secretary Prof. Shyama Rath.

“The University shall now be eligible for all the benefits as stipulated under Clause 4, i.e., Dimensions of Autonomy for Category-I Universities, of these Regulations,” read the communication.

The Category-I status allows the University greater flexibility in introducing new academic programmes, revising curricula, promoting interdisciplinary education, establishing research and innovation ecosystems, forging national and international collaborations, and undertaking a range of academic and administrative initiatives without requiring multiple regulatory approvals.

The recognition follows the University’s outstanding performance in the 2025 NAAC re-accreditation cycle, in which it secured an A++ grade with a CGPA of 3.68—the highest accreditation score in the institution’s history, KU said in a statement.

Under the UGC regulations, Category-I status is awarded to universities that obtain a NAAC score of 3.51 or above.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nilofer Khan described the recognition as a defining milestone in the University’s academic journey.

Prof. Khan said the enhanced autonomy would enable the University to significantly expand its global academic engagement by collaborating with leading international universities, engaging foreign faculty, admitting international students and offering new Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes in accordance with UGC regulations.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has congratulated University of Kashmir on being accorded the prestigious Category-I status by the University Grants Commission (UGC) under the UGC.

Congratulating the Vice Chancellor, faculty, students and the entire University fraternity, the Chief Minister said the recognition is a testament to the University's sustained commitment to academic excellence, quality research and institutional development.

He said the achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of generations of educators, researchers, scholars and students who have contributed to building the University's reputation as one of the country's leading centres of higher learning.