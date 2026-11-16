Kashmir Schools to Follow New Timings From November 17; Directorate Issues Fresh Order

Srinagar, Nov 16 : The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) on Monday issued a fresh order revising school timings across the Kashmir Division, directing all Government and recognised private schools in both rural and urban areas to follow the new schedule with effect from November 17, 2026.

According to Order No. 458-DSEK of 2026, dated November 16, the revised timings have been introduced for students of different classes across the Valley.

As per the order, schools from Nursery to Class 8th will function from 10:30 AM to 2:30 PM, while students from Class 9th to Class 12th will attend school from 10:30 AM to 3:30 PM.

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The order applies uniformly to Government as well as recognised private educational institutions functioning in both rural and urban areas of the Kashmir Division.

The Directorate has directed all concerned institutions to strictly adhere to the revised schedule without any deviation.

The order has been issued with the approval of the competent authority and signed by the Director, School Education Kashmir.

Copies of the order have been forwarded to the Commissioner/Secretary to Government, School Education Department, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Deputy Commissioners, Director Information, Doordarshan and Radio Kashmir, concerned Joint Directors, traffic authorities and Chief Education Officers for information and necessary implementation.

The fresh schedule will come into force from November 17, 2026.