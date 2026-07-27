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Home / Latest News / Kashmir Schools Reopen After 20 Days

Kashmir Schools Reopen After 20 Days

SRINAGAR, Jul 27: Schools in Kashmir reopened on Monday, 20 days after they were closed due to a heatwave followed by heavy rain. Dressed in uniforms, the students made their way to schools early in the morning. The schools were...

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Daily Excelsior
09:38 AM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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SRINAGAR, Jul 27: Schools in Kashmir reopened on Monday, 20 days after they were closed due to a heatwave followed by heavy rain.

Dressed in uniforms, the students made their way to schools early in the morning.

The schools were closed on July 6 for 13 days as the valley was reeling under an unusually hot summer.

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