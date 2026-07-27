Kashmir Schools Reopen After 20 Days
SRINAGAR, Jul 27: Schools in Kashmir reopened on Monday, 20 days after they were closed due to a heatwave followed by heavy rain. Dressed in uniforms, the students made their way to schools early in the morning. The schools were...
SRINAGAR, Jul 27: Schools in Kashmir reopened on Monday, 20 days after they were closed due to a heatwave followed by heavy rain.
Dressed in uniforms, the students made their way to schools early in the morning.
The schools were closed on July 6 for 13 days as the valley was reeling under an unusually hot summer.
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