Kashmir Marathon: Winner Kenyan Runner & Other Runners Say Enjoyed Scenic Setting
The winner of the third edition of the Kashmir Marathon, along with other participants, praised the scenic setting of the event, expressing their enjoyment of running amid Kashmir's natural beauty. The marathon, flagged off by Chief Minister Omar...
The winner of the third edition of the Kashmir Marathon, along with other participants, praised the scenic setting of the event, expressing their enjoyment of running amid Kashmir's natural beauty. The marathon, flagged off by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar, witnessed participation from more than 1,800 athletes from India and abroad.
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