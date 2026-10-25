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Kashmir Marathon: Winner Kenyan Runner & Other Runners Say Enjoyed Scenic Setting

  The winner of the third edition of the Kashmir Marathon, along with other participants, praised the scenic setting of the event, expressing their enjoyment of running amid Kashmir's natural beauty. The marathon, flagged off by Chief Minister Omar...

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Daily Excelsior
12:54 PM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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The winner of the third edition of the Kashmir Marathon, along with other participants, praised the scenic setting of the event, expressing their enjoyment of running amid Kashmir's natural beauty. The marathon, flagged off by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar, witnessed participation from more than 1,800 athletes from India and abroad.

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