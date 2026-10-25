Kashmir Marathon To Put Jammu And Kashmir Runners On Global Map: LG Sinha

SRINAGAR, Oct 25: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said the Kashmir Marathon was creating new opportunities for local sporting talent and expressed confidence that runners from Jammu and Kashmir would soon make their mark on national and international platforms.

Addressing the prize distribution ceremony of the Kashmir Marathon 2026 at Polo View Ground in Srinagar, LG Sinha said talent exists across Jammu and Kashmir but often lacks adequate opportunities to showcase itself.

He said a champion marathon runner could emerge from any district of the Union Territory, including Anantnag, Pulwama or Budgam.

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Congratulating the winners, the Lieutenant Governor also praised participants who completed the race without securing medals, saying their determination and perseverance deserved equal recognition.

“I would also like to say something to those who did not receive a medal. You are not merely participants; you are also winners. Those who keep running and cross the finish line after several hours deserve our salute,” he said.

Sinha said the Kashmir Marathon had helped bridge the gap between talent and opportunity by providing aspiring runners with a platform to showcase their abilities.

He expressed confidence that Jammu and Kashmir would produce athletes capable of competing at the highest levels of marathon running. “I am confident that the next big name in marathon running will emerge from Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor urged the winners to guide and mentor aspiring runners, saying their achievements could inspire more young people to take up sports and pursue their ambitions.

He said several young participants had described the marathon as the beginning of a new journey and expressed hope that the event would continue to nurture sporting talent in the region.

“Flowers are about to bloom and they will bloom (Phool khilne wale hain, khilenge),” Sinha said, expressing optimism about the future of young talent.

Sinha said he was pleased that the Kashmir Marathon had secured a place in the calendar of international marathons and races, describing it as an encouraging development for Jammu and Kashmir.

He congratulated the Tourism Department, police, medical teams, volunteers and all other stakeholders for their contribution to the successful conduct of the event.

The Lieutenant Governor also acknowledged the contribution of the person from Ladakh associated with the idea of the marathon, saying the event had evolved into a platform that brought people together through sports.

Sinha said the marathon was not merely a sporting event but also an opportunity to promote fitness, healthier lifestyles and greater public participation in physical activities. Expressing concern over the increasing time people spend on mobile phones and screens, he stressed the need to make physical activity part of everyday life.

He said participating in a marathon was not necessary for everyone, but people should incorporate sports and exercise into their daily routines. He expressed hope that the Kashmir Marathon would motivate people across age groups, including those above 50, to become more physically active.

Addressing the youth, Sinha said a marathon teaches important lessons about determination, patience and overcoming challenges that could be applied to life.

He said runners often experience exhaustion and difficulties during a race but continue moving towards the finish line, adding that young people should adopt the same approach when faced with setbacks. “There are no shortcuts in a marathon, and there are no shortcuts in life either,” he said.

Sinha urged young people to recognise opportunities, take responsibility and turn challenges into opportunities to achieve their goals.

He said the youth had an important role in shaping the future of Jammu and Kashmir and called upon them to contribute towards building a society marked by confidence, energy and a strong sporting culture.

The Lieutenant Governor expressed hope that the Kashmir Marathon would continue to attract runners from different parts of the country and abroad while promoting Jammu and Kashmir as a destination for sports and tourism. The Kashmir Marathon 2026 brought together local, domestic and international runners, with the event aimed at promoting fitness, sporting talent and tourism in the Union Territory. (KNO)