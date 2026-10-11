Kashmir: Leaders Express Concern Over Attack On Saudi Arabia Airport That Left 12 Dead

Srinagar, Oct 11: Political leaders in Kashmir on Sunday expressed concern over the missile attack on Riyadh International Airport in Saudi Arabia that left at least 12 dead and around 300 injured, asking for dialogue for a fair resolution of the crisis.

In a post on X, Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said, "The missile attack on Riyadh International Airport, which left at least 12 people dead and 300 injured, is deeply alarming. The fact that this is the third attack on the airport this week makes the situation even more concerning."

Bukhari, a former minister, said targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure is a clear violation of international law and must be unequivocally condemned.

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Saudi Arabia has blamed the Houthis for the attack.

Kashmir's chief preacher Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also expressed deep concern over the attack, saying it risks widening an already grave regional crisis.

"The deeply distressing attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, resulting in tragic loss of life and injuries to hundreds, is a dangerous escalation that only adds to the suffering of civilians in the region and risks widening an already grave regional crisis," Mirwaiz said in a post on X.

Calling for restraint, he urged the rivals to enter into dialogue for a fair resolution of the crisis.

"All sides must exercise restraint and engage in dialogue and diplomacy for a fair resolution of the crisis, and prevent further escalation and loss of precious human lives," he added. (Agencies)